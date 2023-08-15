Misunderstanding, conspiracies of foreign nationals led to Manipur violence: CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that certain misunderstandings, actions of vested interests and conspiracies of foreign nationals trying to destabilise the state led to the widespread violence that claimed hundreds of lives and resulted in the loss of properties.

After hoisting the Tricolour in the Independence Day’s main function at the first battalion Manipur Rifles ground, Singh said: “We have to live together with harmony as we all live together for many decades. The violence has killed over hundred people, rendered thousands homeless and also destroyed hundreds of crores of properties.

“The violence won’t bring any development. If there was any misunderstanding and miscommunication among the communities, we can sit across the table and discuss all the shortcomings. For this, our door is always open.”

Stressing on the continuation to strive for inclusivity, justice, and equality for all sections of the society, he said that his government is committed for the welfare of all people and to work tirelessly to create avenues for all round development and empowerment of people.

Singh said that the state government is working consistently to resettle the violence affected people.

“Those people who cannot be moved to their original villages now would be shifted temporarily to prefabricated houses, being constructed in various districts.”

Saying that everyone must maintain the “forgive and forget” mantra, the Chief Minister informed that to provide a project of “one family one livelihood” and rehabilitate the people, a high level committee has been constituted and it is working round-the-clock.

Singh reiterated that the war against drugs was not undertaken targeting any particular community or persons, it was a holistic approach to save the lives of the youths and to protect the state and the country.

When the widespread deforestation was started for illegal poppy cultivation, the government could not remain as a wooden doll or a mute spectator, the Chief Minister said, adding that to wipe out illegal drug trade the state government has started taking action for the betterment of the state and its people.

“Manipur is the gateway of the country against the illegal trades of drugs and narcotics from the Golden Triangle. The large-scale deforestation for the illegal poppy cultivation has also affected the environment and the water resources of the state.”

Like other states of the country, the war against drugs was initiated during the last part of 2018 as drug menace was affecting over one lakh people in the state, especially the youth, he stated.

Since the BJP government came to power in Manipur in 2017, the state government has been working consistently for the all round development of the state and the welfare of people of all communities, the Chief Minister said.

“There was no conflict among various communities, bandh and blockade for the last six years. Both the state and central governments have allocated additional funds for the development of the state.”

Despite calls to boycott Independence Day and a 17-hour general shutdown given by CorCom, apex body of seven militant outfits, no untoward incident had been reported so far.

In a statement, CorCom said that the political status of Manipur declined abruptly with the “Indian annexation of Manipur on October 15, 1949 by which sovereign Manipur was reduced to just a Chief Commissioner’s Province”.

The militant outfits under the CorCom are Kangleipak Communist Party, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), Prepak-Pro, Revolutionary People’s Front, People’s Liberation Army and United National Liberation Front.

Independence Day celebrations were held with a variety of functions and events in both hill and valley districts of the state.

