Spread the love



















Misuse of HMS and Controversial Statement on Temple Demolition – Case Filed Against 8 Including Dharmendra

Mangaluru: The state president of Hindu Maha Sabha Dr Lohith Kumar has filed a complaint against the expelled HMS member Dharmendra for his controversial statement and misusing the name and letterhead of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha at the Barke police station here on September 18.

President Dr Lohith Kumar in his complaint has stated, “From 2003, I am the active member of Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha. In 2019 I was elected as the state president of HMS and the registered number of our party is 56/113/96 J S-111/2458. Recently I have come to know that the members who were expelled from HMS namely Rajesh Puthran from Kulai, Dharmendra from Urwa and Sandeep Shetty Adka were misusing the name of HMS on social media. I have received a complaint that the said persons involved in propaganda against me and the committee. On the advice of the National Committee of HMS, I came to Mangaluru to file a complaint against them”.

Dr Lohith Kumar further stated, “On September 18, at 11:00 am the expelled persons from HMS proclaiming themselves as State General Secretary Dharmendra, District In-charge Prem Polali, District leader Kamalaksha Padil, Hindu Religious Sabha, State General Secretaries Sudhakar Shetty and Praveen Shetty, and District Yuva Sabha leader Ullas called a press meet at a hall in Ballalbagh, misusing the name of Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha and the letterhead of the Hindu Mahasabha Mandir Marg New Delhi. During the press meet, Dharmendra spoke to the media persons contending BJP and the Government’s move as per the Court direction. He had also warned the Government saying that they had acted against Gandhi and would act against anyone who is against Hinduism”.

Dr Lohith Kumar also stated, “During the press meet, Dharmendra had said, “In the state, there are several illegal Mosques, Madrasas and Churches, without demolishing them, the government has demolished only the temples on the order of the Court”, which will create communal violence in the sensitive city of Mangaluru. In a statement, Dharmendra has also said that the Hindu Maha Shabha killed Gandhiji. Two years back Dharmendra from Urwa and Rajesh Pavitran from Suratkal were expelled from HMS for their objectionable behaviour in the organization. Rajesh Pavithran was involved in a Honey trap case under the Barke Police station limits and two more cases were also registered against him in Kavoor and Bengaluru PS. There are also Cheque bounce cases against Dharmendra in Mangaluru. Rajesh Pavithran and Sandeep Shetty Adka had helped Dharmendra and others to hold the press meet in Mangaluru. Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha state unit and National committee is in no way connected to the press meet held by the above-mentioned persons”.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dharmendra, Rajesh Pavithran, Sandeep Shetty Adka, Prem Polali, Kamalaksha Padil, Sudhakar Shetty, Praveen Shetty and Ullas under section 120B, 153A, 505(2), 506, 465, 468, 469 and 149 IPC.

Like this: Like Loading...