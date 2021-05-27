Spread the love



















Mitaali Nag: Happy I got to dress as Marathi bride on screen



Mumbai: Actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen playing Devyani in the show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”, had to dress up in a traditional Maharashtrian avatar for a wedding sequence in the show recently.

The actress says that she loved her look.

“I enjoy my onscreen character but I was very excited about shooting the wedding sequence. I am so happy that I got to dress up as Marathi ‘mulgi’. The look was so radiant,” she says.

The actress adds that jewellery has always been her favourite.

“I enjoy wearing jewellery. Women love getting jewellery as gifts. They always have and always will. There’s something about gold and diamonds and precious gemstones that adds to the significance of the gift. Jewellery has always made women feel beautiful, confident,” she says.

“We women are romantic creatures. We like nothing better than to tell the story of how our lover surprised us with the earrings or the ring that we’re wearing. That gift is the physical symbol of the declaration of love,” she says.

