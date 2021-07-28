Spread the love



















‘Miyawaki- Urban Forest’ Campaign Launched at St Aloysius College by SACAA

On Saturday, July 24th, 2021, at St Aloysius College, Autonomous, the ‘Miyawaki- Urban Forest’ campaign was officially launched. The St Aloysius College Alumni Association organised this initiative (SACAA). The objective is to use the Miyawaki method of plantation, a technique developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that allows for the rapid growth of dense, natural forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area, and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years.

P Shridhar, Range Forest Officer, launched the campaign and spoke about the Miyawaki Plantation process as well as numerous environmental factors. Mr P Shridhar, who spoke at the event, emphasised the necessity of growing native plant species. He also discussed how infrastructure has taken precedence over the environment in recent years.

Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, served as the program’s President. The campaign began with the planting of saplings beside the High School Building at Alvana – Arboretum (Centre for Sustainable Diversity). P Shridhar was felicitated as a mark of appreciation for his dedication and selfless commitment to nature and the environment.

