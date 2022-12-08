Mizoram CM meets Jaishankar, discusses trade relations with neighbours

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the latter’s residence in Delhi and discussed various issues, including bilateral trade with the neighbouring countries, an official said on Wednesday.



A state government official said that Zoramthanga and Jaishankar discussed the importance of northeastern states in trade relationships with the neighbouring countries, as well as the development of Mizoram.

“Indian diplomacy in the past and in recent times has justified the tag of it being arguably one of the best in the world,” the official said quoting the Chief Minister.

Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting: “Pleasure to meet Mizoram CM Zoramthanga. Appreciated his insights as a Chief Minister of a border state.”

Since last month, over 300 Kuki-Chin tribals, who fled from Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh, took shelter in Mizoram, while over 30,500 Myanmarese are sheltered in the northeastern state after the military seized power in Myanmar through a coup in February last year.

Zoramthanga as well as the MPs from the state had on a number of occasions urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister to treat the Myanmar nationals as refugees, and provide financial assistance to them.