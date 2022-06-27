Mizoram to provide drinking water to flood-hit Assam

Guwahati: The Mizoram government has decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected victims of Assam by providing drinking water to residents of Silchar town in Cachar district.

Mizoram shares a border with Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam where the flood situation still remains bleak.

In a goodwill gesture, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has assured that his government will provide all possible help to the flood victims of Assam.

Zoramthanga taking to Twitter, said, “The Mizoram government will ensure all possible help. Mizoram will always be with #Assam in this trying time.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his gratitude to the Mizoram Chief Minister

tweeted, “Appeciate this noble gesture of Central Young Mizo Association to help the flood-affected people. An exemplary act coming from our neighbour!”