Mizoram’s lone medical college asked to explain order to pay for oxygen

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has served a show-cause notice to the medical superintendent of the states lone medical college for his notification asking patients, including Covid patients, to pay for oxygen and other urgent medical support, officials said on Friday.

Mizoram’s Special Secretary (Health), R. Lalramnghaka, issued the show-cause notice to H.C. Laldina, the superintendent of the state government-run Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) on Thursday even as the notification was revoked by the state government on Wednesday.

“The notice has asked Laldina as to why he did not approach the concerned authority before issuing the notification charging fee for usage of oxygen, ventilator and high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC),” a health official said.

“Charging fees need the approval of the concerned authorities,” the notice said, asking Laldina to reply on or before May 12.

The ZMCH notification asked the Covid patients to pay Rs 50 per hour for oxygen flow of up to five litres and Rs 75 per hour for oxygen flow of up to 12 litres, while the charge for non-Covid patients was fixed at Rs 30 per hour.

The notification also fixed Rs 120 per hour for Covid patients for the use of ventilator or HFNC.

Charging fees for the usage of oxygen at the government hospital, especially during the pandemic, is a policy matter of the state government, said the notice issued by the Special Secretary.

Mizoram’s active caseload stood at 1,671 on Friday.