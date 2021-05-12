Spread the love



















MJES & SACAA Launch ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ to Serve the Needy during Pandemic

A True Aloysian Spirit of Serving Others! Mangalore Jesuit Education Society (MJES) & St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) Launch ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ to Serve the Needy People and families infected and grievously affected during Pandemic

Mangaluru: In the words of Pope Francis during Easter, where he said: May the Risen Christ, Who flung open the doors of the tomb. Open our hearts to the needs of the disadvantaged, the vulnerable, the poor, the unemployed, the marginalized, and all those who knock at our door in search of bread, refuge, and the recognition of their dignity. “- and that’s exactly what the Mangalore Jesuits Educational Society (MJES) in association with St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) will be doing in distributing Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic.

Alumni of St Aloysius Institutions will once again try to give back to those in need from part of their wealth. St Aloysius Institution aims at their men and women (Aloysians) to serve others, and the efforts put in by Alumnus of St Aloysius Institution in helping out the society through their little contribution is praiseworthy, during this pandemic” In Bible, Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.” You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. And once again, Aloysians doing to help the less fortunate and the needy with love.

“You may never know what results come from your actions, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth,Only small things with great love.”- and that is what MJES and SACAA are doing in order to put miles of smiles on the faces of the needy during pandemic..

WHEN DOORS CLOSE AND HEARTS OPEN- The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. The vision of education at St Aloysius Institutions is to create men and women for and with others. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore the right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.” Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society has taken this initiative to reach out to the poor families of migrants and daily wage earners by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials weekly.

On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, MJES) in collaboration with SACAA launched ‘ST ALOYSIUS COVID CARE CENTRE’. St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru had plunged into action as soon as the nationwide lockdown was clamped in the month of March 2020 and, rendered significant service to the people and families infected and grievously affected by the pandemic with the strong support and goodwill of the alumni, generous contributors and volunteers. MJES, in its initiative, could reach out to hundreds of victims of the pandemic like the migrant labourers and distressed individuals through providing food kits, psychological accompanying, medicine and health facilities regularly. Radio Sarang, the Community Radio of the College continually broadcast awareness programmes to the people of the region regarding the virus, its spread and precautions to be taken to save oneself from infection.

The novel initiative launched in the name of St Aloysius Jaala Santhe, brought together hundreds of rural entrepreneurs and farmers in a WhatsApp group and facilitated buying and selling of these farmer products. As these initiatives continue, we are faced with the unprecedented second phase of the pandemic. In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic hitting hard and the exponential spike in the spread of the virus, MIES has put in place a centralized Covid Care Centre in the campus to facilitate quick and speedy redressal of the issues and concerns of the people affected and infected by the virus leading to serious psychological and physical health hazards. The centre will operate from the Gelge Hall (Main Auditorium) situated adjacent to the College parking Iot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking after the blessing and launching of the ‘ST ALOYSIUS COVID CARE CENTRE’ Rev Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the principal of St Aloysius College said, “God has given us two hands – one to receive with and another to give with. We are not cisterns made for hoarding; we are channels made for sharing. When we share the sorrow of the crucified of the earth, we are no longer alone. We are made to share each other’s burdens. Sharing food and provisions with the poor and the needy feeds our friendships, bolsters our bonds and nourishes our sense of community – and those factors are vital for our happiness. The good life builds on connection and purpose. I call upon the Alumni of this great institution to come forward with their helping hand in making this project a success, aimed at a good cause during the pandemic where people are suffering and need help”.On the launching of this Care Centre, president of SACAA Steven Pinto and Fr Cyril D’mello SJ -the Coordinator of this project, and also the Director of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute also spoke and sought support from well-wishers and alumni of St Aloysius Institutions to contribute towards this project. Alwyn D’sa-the registrar and organizing committee member compered the programme, while Fr Royston SJ read the Gospel reading. After the launch, three kits were handed over to Joseph Kiran, Shivanand and Joseph Kumar, all three employed at St Aloysius Institutions. The Covid-19 kit will contain KN95 face masks, sanitizer, Oximeter; and Rice, daal, Salt and Coconut oil in the food kit

The Aloysius Covid Care Centre will facilitate the following services to those who require assistance regarding the following:

1. Identifying persons and groups who require food and arranging for its distribution on a regular basis.

2. Reaching out to people with distress and loneliness through the College helpline and accompanying service ‘MANOTHEJAKA” for personal counselling services and services offered by the Counselors of the Institution

3. Continuation of the service rendered through .Aloysius Jaala Santhe, by facilitating awareness regarding the rural entrepreneurs in the group through the staff and students.

4. Attending distress calls regarding emergency health related issues, hospitalization and requirement of medicines and refer the same immediately to the experts and institutions providing such services.

5. Provide awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and educate people to register themselves for vaccination.

6. IdentiB/ing and Providing financial aid to patients with very poor economic background

7. Arranging for Medical Advice by expert doctors in cases of emergencies along with facilitating consultation on Post-Covid Care treatment B. Provide assistance to the senior citizens in the city who need help in terms of transportation, reaching necessary medicines and other Covid care related medical aid to their homes

9. Facilitate Ambulance services to patients who are in dire need of immediate transportation

l0. Continue the regular awareness programmes on Radio Sarang, motivating and persuading members of the public to take extreme precautions and take vaccination on a priority basis.

Provide general assistance by listening to the concerns of the people and refer them to the appropriate authorities like the health professionals, counselors, police personnel, legal experts etc.

FOLLOWING IS AN APPEAL MADE BY FR MELVIN PINTO SJ-THE VICE PRESIDENT OF SACAA AND RECTOR OF ST ALOYSIUS INSTITUTIONS:

Respected members of the staff, students, alumni, PTA members and well-wishers. I am sure all of us are aware of the horrendous situation we are challenged with during the second wave of the pandemic. The sheer speed and the enormous extent to which the pandemic has been spreading have serious implications for the health and well being of society. I sincerely hope that all of you have been taking good care of yourselves and are in the best of your health taking extreme care regarding the Covid,19 protocols.

The management has been able to initiate several proactive schemes and projects with the generosity and goodwill of all of you during the first wave. Your unstinted support and gestures of magnanimity have resulted in truly gratifying outcomes addressing many of the grievous issues and concerns affecting lhe victims and their dear ones to a large extent. Taking a serious note of the unprecedented surge of the pandemic in its second wave affecting millions of our brothers and sisters, MJES has launched a novel project in collaboration with SACAA, the Alumni Association in the form of creating the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ operating from the College campus.

This will consist of the Help Desk with specific helplines to attend to the specific Covid related concerns of people of the Mangaluru city and its surroundings. The detailed services to be addressed through the help desks have been identified and staff, students and alumni have enrolled as volunteers to facilitate the services to the affected people. The volunteers of the Care Centre will be equipped with the support material on Oxygen concentrators, oxygen Cylinders, food kits and other necessary medical support material for the immediate and -“emergency needs of patients and their near ones.

As the management has decided to go all out to support our fellow men and women going through one of the gravest sufferings, it is imperative that we garner enough financial resources to reach out to as many of our suffering brothers and sisters. We look forward to your strong support in our endeavour to fulfil our mission to spread the culture of care among all stakeholders. As we remain ever grateful to you for your continued collaboration in all the projects related to assisting and empowering our less fortunate brethren, we seek your wholehearted support in all the activities of the Covid Care Centre launched by the management along with the alumni association.

Let us come together to combat the challenges posed by the deadly virus and help in its mitigation. Time has come to demonstrate our solidarity with the suffering humanity. As we empathize and responded to the plights of the migrant labourers during the first wave by providing nutritious food costing approximately Rs.900/- per food kit, we would like to continue the same during the second wave too. I am sure, there would be hundreds of such daily wage earners and migrant labourers languishing in the streets, bus and railway shelters waiting for our success. The expensive and most required apparatuses related to Oxygen would cost us enormously as we aspire to reach out to every single affected person that comes in contact with us.

I wish God’s abundant blessings on you and your families and wish that you stay safe and take extreme cautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. I request you to generously contribute to this noble cause to Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJESl. The Bank Account details are given below:

Name of the Account: MJES Institution Development Fund

Account Number: 0045053000057600

Name of the Bank: South Indian Bank, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

IFSC Code: SIBL0000046

MICR Code: 575059002

You are specially remembered during our special prayers during the pandemic. May God keep you in the hollow of his hands and protect you always

In conclusion, according to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbours and caregivers.

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. And now you can donate part of your wealth to the St Aloysius Covid Care Centre, to help the persons during the pandemic crisis. Open your hearts and give generously to a good cause and make a difference in the lives of these less fortunate. I end this column with thought-provoking words of Saint Mother Teresa:

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

In case of any help regarding the concerns mentioned above, the persons concerned can contact the following numbers created for specific purposes: CALLS WILL BE TAKEN BETWEEN 9 am and 5 pm

Aloysius Covid care Centre (Help Desk 1) 7204313231; Aloysius Covid Care Centre (Help Desk 2),: 72O4432353

MANOTHEJAKA Helpline/s: 8762585440. manothejaka@gmail

Counselling Services (Contact 1) 9995031182

Counselling services (Contact 2): 9048409985