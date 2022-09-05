MKCA, USA Celebrates Monti Fest – 2022

Chicago: The Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association celebrated its 20th annual Monti Fest at St. Hubert’s Church Hall, Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Monti Fest celebration is unique to Mangalorean community. This festival is like ‘Thanksgiving in USA’ and in India, it is celebrated in different forms like Onam in Kerala, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Nag Panchami, Teej, Rath Yathra, Hornbill, etc. Mangaloreans celebrate the birth of Virgin Mary’s feast and give Thanks to Mother Mary in gifting us Jesus Christ, the savior of the world and providing us with new crop of the season. During this time new crop is blessed and distributed to the devotees, who in turn take them home and have a family get-together to celebrate the birth of Mother Mary.

There was general Holy Eucharist, where the MKCA members and guests attended. The first and second readings at the Mass were read by the members of MKCA. Young children offered flowers to Mother Mary and Fr. Victor D’Mello lead the hymn ‘Moriyek Hogolshiyam’ and ‘Sokkod sangata mellyam’,

Fr. Victor D’Mello S.J. blessed the ‘Novem’ which was brought from India. All participants were served novem in plastic cups by MKCA volunteers.

The Cultural program was initiated by the welcome note from the President of MKCA, Dr. Austin Prabhu. In his welcome address, he introduced his Executive Committee to the audience and recognized their contributions for the success of the programs conducted. He thanked Jossie Mendonca for arranging the hall and Savio Pais, current Secretary of MKCA program for the success of the program. The Compeer of the program, past President Steeven D’Souza introduced the current Executive Committee to the audience – President: Dr. Austin Prabhu; Vice President: Patcy Lasrado; Secretary: Savio Pais and Treasurer James Saldhana. He thanked the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Mike Scherschel for his generosity in providing the venue. He challenged the participants to become consistent partners supporting the MKCA programs and uplifting and continuing the Mangalorean traditions and culture in this far adopted land of America.

Patcy Lasrado convened group activities for children, couples, and adults. The Compeer Steeven entertained the crowd in conducting these games.

Savio Pais thanked all the organizing committee for their relentless support in the success of the program. He recognized the efforts of the members and their family in preparing great Mangalorean ethnic food for the program.

Fr. Victor D’Mello S.J. blessed the food prepared by the members and guests of MKCA. The program culminated with sumptuous ethnic dinner. All attendees sang ‘Laudate’ which was led by Dr. Austin Prabhu.

Under effective DJing by Queenie Mendonca, the audience enjoyed the dance to the tunes of Konkani, Tulu, Hindi, Kannada, and Spanish songs.

Like this: Like Loading...