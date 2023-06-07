‘MLA Behaving Like a Dictator Makes MCC Officials Dance to His Tunes’- Muneer Katipalla

‘MLA Vedavyas Kamath Behaving Like a Dictator Makes Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Officials Dance to His Tunes’- Muneer Katipalla-the Karnataka State President of DYFI, during the Street Vendors Protest in front of Mangaluru City Corporation Building

Mangaluru: Nearly 500-600 Members of the Dakshina Kannada Street Vendors’ Welfare Association took out a Protest March from Jail Road via M G Road to MCC Building near Lalbagh, demanding the withdrawal of ‘false’ cases registered against the association’s honorary president and other leaders for questioning the Mangaluru City Corporation’s action in evicting street vendors without conducting the Town Vendors’ Committee meeting.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla alleged that Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath was acting like a dictator and that the officials were dancing to his tune. “The officials have to discharge their duties by the law, and not according to their political bosses’ diktat,” he said, adding that filing false cases against leaders does not curtail a person’s right to livelihood. CITU general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal alleged that the BJP is working for the rich, and destroying the livelihood of footpath vendors. ” Officials should work as per the law and not under political compulsion. BJP city administration was ruining the life of the poor by drives against street vendors” he said.

Dakshina Kannada District Street Vendors’ Welfare Association honorary president BK Imtiyaz said, “Though the law allowed footpath vending all over the country, the law was being violated in Mangaluru. The MCC has not called for the meeting of the Town Vending Committee for a long. Officials are petrified to implement the law fearing politicians. The officials also do not know the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of the Street Vending Act. Police cases will not deter him from continuing his fight for the oppressed. Despite street vending being a recognised activity in the country, the city administration has scant regard for the law. The MCC officials have resorted to illegal activities in evicting street vendors. We will continue our fight till we get justice”.

When the MCC Commissioner Channabasappa did not turn up to receive the memorandum, the vendors attempted to lay siege to the corporation building, at which point the Joint Commissioner received the memorandum. The protesters dispersed after the joint commissioner assured them that the Town Vending Committee meeting will be held on 17 June 2023. Pranthya Raitha Sangha leader Yadav Shetty, DYFI secretary Santosh Bajal and association president Mohammed Mustafa also spoke on the occasion.

