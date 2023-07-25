MLA Bharath Shetty demand impartial probe into alleged voyeurism at Udupi paramedical college

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on Tuesday criticised what they called the indifferent attitude of the Police Department in impartially probing the alleged video recording of a student in the washroom of a paramedical college in Udupi by three of her classmates last week.

Shetty alleged that the Congress soon after coming to power was targeting the BJP stronghold coastal districts and was subjecting Hindu activists to externment, booking false cases like the one attempted on Ms. Samant etc. The government should not create strife environment in the coast, he warned.

Like this: Like Loading...