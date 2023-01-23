MLA Dr Bharat Shetty Inaugurates Nidhi Land Office in Bejai

Mangaluru: The city’s trusted builders and property developers, Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India (P) Ltd opened its new office premises on the 5th Floor of Newberry Enclave, Bejai-Kapikad here on January 23.

MLA of Mangalore North Constituency Dr Bharath Shetty inaugurated the new office premises of Nidhi Land whereas the Centre In-charge of Brahmakumaris, Mangaluru Rajayogini B K Vishweshwari inaugurated Managing Director Prashanth Sanil’s chamber.

The stage programme began with an invocation. Managing Director Prashanth K Sanil welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by the MLA of Mangalore North Constituency, Dr Bharath Shetty along with Rajayogini B K Vishweshwari and other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering MLA Bharath Shetty said, “In Mangaluru, all the builders are maintaining quality in their construction. Builders in Mangalore never compromise on quality. Nidhi Land MD Prashanth has very good experience in the Construction field and is a premium builder. In the construction field, the sky is the limit for growth but there is also a risk in this field. Very soon, we will implement a single window system where the paperwork for construction work will be made easier. We are also simplifying documentation so that all builders will benefit. If we see Mangalore we can feel it is like a mini Mumbai. Many projects are coming up in Mangaluru South, I want builders to develop Mangalore North too. I wish Prashanth all the very best”.

Addressing the gathering Former MLA J R Lobo said, “Today we have inaugurated the new office premises of Nidhi Land. All the builders have contributed towards the development of Mangalore city. When we see the buildings in Mangaluru, we feel that we have a huge population. We have only 5 lakh population with many buildings. If the construction activities have to be successful, we need other investments coming to Mangalore. Mangalore is an intellectual city but people hesitate to invest here. The IT and Tourism sector is not developed. We have several medical and Engineering colleges and we need students to come here from other states to pursue their medical and Engineering studies. Earlier students from Kerala were coming to pursue their medical studies but now a huge Medical college is coming up in Kerala”.

Lobo further said, “When we invest in any field, we need to create an eco-system. During the Global investment meet, the DK district did not get any investment. We have a highly educated population. When the builders lay the foundation stone, I worry about how they will sell their apartments, they invest more than Rs 100 crore and need to sell their apartments. I urge Prashanth to have a symposium, let us forget everything and think of the future of our children. Our children should live in our city, Mangaluru should not become a pensioner’s city. In Mangaluru 50% of houses have only two residents. After completing their education children go to middle east countries and never return. Our children after their studies go to Dubai, Canada, New Zealand and other European countries. Those who go to the Middle East jump to European countries and those who go to European countries never return. They come only for the funeral of their parents after keeping the dead body for 4 days in the mortuary. If we change our mindset investors will come in search of us. I wish Prashanth all the very best”.

Corporator Lancelot Pinto, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar and former Mayor Premanand Shetty, also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Rajayogini B K Vishweshwari said, “We have inaugurated Prashanth’s office. I would like to advise Prashanth to extend his projects to other places. Let God grant Prashanth strength, health and wealth so that he can serve society”.

Addressing the gathering Minister Sunil Kumar said, “Nidhi Land office has been inaugurated. Prashanth is providing Apartments at very reasonable rates. Mangaluru is the fastest growing city and the government is trying to develop Mangalore city by including it in the smart city list. Development is not only the duty of the government but private organizations should join hands with the government. Prashanth has very good experience in the construction industry and for the past 10 years, he is running his own business and has completed 11 projects. Let Nidhi Land grow to greater heights. I wish Prashanth all the very best”.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking on the occasion said, “For the past 10 years, Nidhi Land has created its niche by providing apartments at a reasonable rate with value-added service. Let Prashanth grow stronger and higher”.

Nalin further said, “Mangalore is the fastest growing city and some Mangaloreans criticise the city. Those who critisize Mangalore, should go to other districts, and states of the country and compare how Mangalore city has developed. Mangalore is the most developed city. Those who were in power for 16 years now criticise Mangalore. Before criticizing, they should think of their contribution to the development of Mangalore. If you see Navabharath circle, Mangaladevi circle, the cleanliness of the city, and Concrete roads, they are living examples of the development of Mangalore. Mysuru is a tourist city where we will not see highrise buildings. Those criticizing never know that we have signed MoUs with the Malaysia-based Petronas Hydrogen and Continental Automotive Components (India) for a total investment of Rs 32,000 crores and Petronas has committed to invest Rs 32,000 crore to set up a renewable energy plant in Mangaluru. The plastic park project at Rs 1,000 crore will start soon in Mangalore. The Coast Guard centre from Cochin is shifted to Mangalore. Mangalore is growing, an IT park will also come to Mangalore soon”.

Kishore delivered the vote of thanks. Sowjanya Hegde compered the programme. Redcross President C A Shantharam, Credai President Pushparaj Jain and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...