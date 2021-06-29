Spread the love



















MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Inaugurates Free Covid 19 Vaccination drive at Sahyadri College

Mangaluru: Free Covid 19 vaccination drive was organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) & Youth Red Cross units of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management in association with District Health & Family Welfare Department, Dakshina Kannada District at Nethravathi Auditorium, Sahyadri Campus on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Dr Bharath Shetty Y, MLA, Mangalore City North inaugurated the vaccination drive by lighting the lamp along with CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, DK District and Dr Kishore Kumar, District Health Officer, DK District.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Bharath Shetty congratulated the district administration and Sahyadri college for organizing vaccination drives for the students. He told students to be cautious and take proper precautions to overcome this pandemic.

Devadas Hegde, Trustee, Mr Jagannath Chowta, Trustee, Dr Rajesha S, Principal, Prof Balakrishna S.S, Vice Principal, Ms Shreelatha UA, Academic Administrative Officer and Mr Ankith Kumar S, Student Counsellor of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management were present.

846 students and staff were vaccinated during the drive. Dr Samavitha, Dr Mariyam Rasheeda and their team from Primary Health Centre, Adyar conducted the vaccination drive. Volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society DK District guided the students during the drive.

Like this: Like Loading...