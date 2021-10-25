Spread the love



















MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Inaugurates ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ – Live

Mangaluru: IN-LAND® Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru’s premier name in construction and infrastructure development, inaugurated the twin tower residential complex, ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’, on Kavoor-Kuloor road here, on October 25.

Earlier Leader of Qatib Juma Masjid Arkula Koppala P S Mohammed Kamil Saqafi performed the Duva. Parish Priest of Kuloor Church Fr Vincent D’Souza blessed the premises and Giridhar Bhat from Sharavu Temple performed the rituals.

A stylish twin-tower residential complex, “Inland Sunlight Moonlight” has 75 meticulously designed apartments in two towers of 5 floors and 12 floors, ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ is fitted with all modern amenities to make your life comfortable.

The project ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ is Located in pristine greenery, close to prominent landmarks of the city – NH 66, MRPL, Panambur Port, Infosys, Kavoor Junction and en route to Mangalore International Airport, the twin-tower complex is both a quiet abode away from your daily work stress as well as minutes away from important commercial and educational centres when you need them.

The project ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ was inaugurated by the MLA of Mangaluru North Constituency Dr Bharath Shetty Y along with the p President CREDAI Pushparaj Jain.

