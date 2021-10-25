Spread the love



















MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Inaugurates ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ at Kavoor-Kuloor Road

Mangaluru: IN-LAND® Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru’s premier name in construction and infrastructure development, inaugurated the twin tower residential complex, ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’, on Kavoor-Kuloor road here, on October 25.

The project ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ was inaugurated by the MLA of Mangaluru North Constituency Dr Bharath Shetty along with the President of CREDAI Pushparaj Jain and Chairman of IN-LAND group Siraj Ahamed.

Earlier Leader of Qatib Juma Masjid Arkula Koppala P S Mohammed Kamil Saqafi performed the Duva. Parish Priest of Kuloor Church Fr Vincent D’Souza blessed the premises and Giridhar Bhat from Sharavu Temple performed the rituals.

Addressing the gathering MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said, “Whatever buildings Siraj has constructed in Mangaluru he has preserved Excellence in his own way. In the construction field, he has established leadership qualities. In Mangaluru, builders have played a vital role in the growth of the city. Many have the desire to construct their own houses or have their own houses or flats. Siraj has constructed quality buildings in Mangaluru as well as Bengaluru. In my constituency, Siraj has constructed many residential as well as commercial buildings. I congratulate Siraj and his sons for their service to society. Mangaluru is a developing city and we need people like you. I wish all the occupants of ‘InLand Sunlight Moonlight’ all the very best.”

Addressing the gathering CREDAI president Pushparaj Jain said, “Today Mangaluru is developing under the Smart City project. Builders have played a vital role in the development of the city. Siraj is constructing quality buildings with beautiful designs. His quality buildings are unique and a model for others. In Mangaluru, Jyothi, Hampankatta are considered as city and everyone wants to stay in Mangaluru. If the city should be neat and clean people should come out from the city. We need horizontal development. Builders should construct their buildings outside the city and builders need the courage to construct the residential apartments away from what is now considered a city and contribute to horizontal development. Siraj constructs unique projects, he is also involved in social as well as religious activities. He is the only one to invite religious heads from all religions for the launching and inaugural ceremony of his projects. The district administration, the peoples’ representatives and builders work hard for the development of Mangaluru city. In the coming days, Siraj will bring out more and more unique projects in Mangaluru and Bengaluru”.

Architect Suresh Pai and Building contractor Mahabala Marla were felicitated by MLA Dr Bharath Shetty and Pushparaj Jain. Director of IN-LAND Group Meraj Yusuf delivered the vote of thanks. Chairman and Managing Director of IN-LAND Group Siraj Ahamed and Director of IN-LAND Group Wahaj Yusuf were also present. Sahil Zahir compered the programme.

About Inland Sunlight Moonlight:

A stylish twin-tower residential complex, “Inland Sunlight Moonlight” has 75 meticulously designed apartments in two towers of 5 floors and 12 floors, ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ is fitted with all modern amenities to make your life comfortable.

The project ‘Inland Sunlight Moonlight’ is Located in pristine greenery, close to prominent landmarks of the city – NH 66, MRPL, Panambur Port, Infosys, Kavoor Junction and en route to Mangalore International Airport, the twin-tower complex is both a quiet abode away from your daily work stress as well as minutes away from important commercial and educational centres when you need them.

GENERAL

– Fully framed R.C.C. structure laterite walls for exteriors and concrete blocks for internal walls.

– Double coat exterior plastering.

– External paint of the building with antifungal exterior emulsion.

– Putty finished emulsion paint for internal walls.

– Attractive and elegant melamine polished main entrance door.

– Vitrified Floor Tiles (24″ x 24″) inside the apartments.

– Wooden door frames with putty finished enamel painted flush shutters for rooms.

– R.C.C. door frames with good quality fibrotech shutters for toilets.

– Aluminum windows with sliding shutters.

– Overhead water tank and underground sump tank with required pumps.

– Water supply from borewell in addition to the Corporation water connection.

