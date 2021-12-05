MLA K J George Honours Frontline Covid Warriors

Bengaluru: K J George MLA lauded the work done and efforts made by 19 Covid warriors at a function held for the purpose at Don Bosco Shrine here on December 4.

George, local MLA of Sarvagnanagar Constituency, speaking on the occasion appreciated the work Don Bosco Shrine Lingarajapuram in collaboration with Lion’s Club Pyramid and Rotary Bangalore Kalyan have been doing for the poor and marginalized people of the area. He also enumerated the various programmes undertaken by the Congress Party in the Constituency. He was full of praise for the Salesians of Don Bosco in the field of education and also skill training.

George also made a mention of the contribution of the political leaders such as MLA, MP, P C Mohan, Counsellors and other local leaders in their own way. In some projects and developmental works one-third of funds come from the Centre, he admitted. George who was continuously elected MLA utilizes funds for various developmental activities of the Constituency. He said the work all do as humanitarian service is to be taken as God’s work. He was happy Don Bosco Shrine has done so much to alleviate the pain of the poor. This is a noble work and to be done jointly, cooperating and coordinating with each other as done here.

George who was Home Minister under the Congress regime eulogized the personnel at Don Bosco Shrine under the leadership of the Parish Priest, Fr Santiago who has done a lot of social service activities in the area and also in many places for the people from all walks of life. K J George felicitated all the warriors and honoured them with shawls, mementoes, certificates and plaques.

Don Bosco Shrine along with Lion's and Rotary Clubs awarded Kannada Rajyotsava awards and felicitated the Frontline Covid warriors of Ward No. 49, including priests from the Salesian Circle, the secretary of Youth Commission of the Archdiocese and Fr. George Kannanthanam of Project Vision. Totally 19 people along with MLA George were honoured soon after the lighting of the lamp and planting the Kannada Rajyotsava flag.. Fr James Sunder, earlier, welcomed the chief guest and all others. Fr Santiago thanked all the recipients and invited guests besides all those responsible to make the event a memorable one.

The Frontline Warriors who were felicitated included Md. Rahmatullah, Inspector, BBMP, S Chitra, Senior Health Inspector, BBMP; S Nagabhushan, Asst Engineer, BBMP; Dr Sukanya, Medical Officer, Lingarajapuram who administered a total of 28,205 vaccinations during the pandemic;

Dr Simha Shastry, Founder and Chief mentor of Prime Group who rendered commendable services by supplying oxygen to patients besides other services. Naveen Kumar also contributed his mite for Covid work; Anne Morris, an animal rescuer with Mercy Mission Team, helped funeral staff with the burial of Covid victims besides other services.

Tanveer Ahmed, a social activist, rendered multiple services to Covid patients. Ikram Ahmed Khan, also a social activist contributed towards the welfare of Covid patients. Dr Venkatesh, a Medical Officer at UPHC, Lingarajapuram, helped Covid patients in various ways.

K S Prakash with a will and mind served in the rural areas for the Covid cause. Naveen Krishna, who supplied dry ration kits to the needy. Manasa, a PHCO Asst at BBMP Hospital, involved himself in the medical services. Samson Stephen, Don Bosco Youth Group person helped Covid patients in various ways. Fr Joy Nedumparambil, a Salesian of Don Bosco, has more than 20 years of experience in developmental work, He served in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. He has done a lot of work for various groups on different occasions. Fr George P S, holds MSW and Law Degrees and PG Diploma in Counselling rendered yeoman’s service during the pandemic. Fr Rubin Mathew has many years of experience in social work as he holds an MSW. He has also several other degrees as well in different fields including Child Rights and Child policies.

Fr George Kannamthanam, a gold medalist, doctorate in sociology, founded hope society for the de-addiction for alcoholics. He has served in different neglected areas of human needs. Presently he serves as Director, Project Vision, creating awareness on eye donation. He is a multi-award winner. Fr Anil D’Sa, worked during the peak period of Covid, taking high risks in various hospitals. He is currently the Youth Commission in the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

Fr Aloysius Santiago, Parish Priest and Rector of Don Bosco Church is considered a boon to the deprived, downtrodden and marginalized people. He is a multilingual, multifaceted and multitalented personality. He has done B A (HEP), GNM (Nursing) plus psychiatry, Post Certificate B.Sc., MA in Christian Studies. He has so far distributed around 10,000 provision kits. His beneficiaries include widows, poor, migrants, transgender, auto drivers, coolies hakki pikki, differently-abled and the HIV infected. He delivered supplies to their doorsteps in several far away areas such as KGF, Tumkur, Shidlghatta, Gauribidanur and Hospet besides in and around Bangalore. The function began with a prayer song by Rajamma Kiritappa. Among others who spoke on the occasion and contributed towards organizing the programme included Dhanaraj S, Kiritappa, Ceciely Ameli, Latha Victor, Ln Naveen and others.