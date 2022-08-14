MLA Raghupathi Bhat Flags off Car Procession of Our Lady of Vailankanni at Kalmady

Udupi: As part of the Proclamation and Dedication of Our Lady of Vailankanni Center at Stella Maris Church Kalmady, as a Diocesan Shrine, the Car Procession of the Vailankanni Statue was held from Adi-udupi Junction to Kalmady Church on August 14, 2022.

MLA of Udupi Sri. Raghupati Bhat flagged off the procession. Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said that there were only 2 Shrines in Udupi District, now the Stella Maris Church Kalmady will be going to be the Third Shrine.

MLA Bhat, remembered his college days when he used to visit Stella Maris Church on New Year’s eve to light a candle. He also said that many non-Christian devotees visit the Kalmady church to pray. Henceforth the number of devotees visiting the Kalmady church will increase. The road leading to the church is narrow and a tender has been passed to convert Adi-udupi to Malpe Highway from two lanes to four lanes. Soon the road widening work will commence which will help the visitors of Malpe Beach and Kalmady Church.

The Councilor of Kalmady Municipal Ward, Sri Sundara Kalmady, Parish Priest of Stella Maris Church Fr Baptist Menezes, Assistant Parish Priest Fr Roy Lobo, Ex-Parish Priest of Kalmady Fr Richard Mascarenhas, Vice President of Parish Council Sanjay Andrade, Secretary Shobha Mendonca, Co-Ordinator of 20 Commissions Ida D’Souza and Coordinator of Golden Jubilee Committee Sandeep Andrade were also present.

The Stella Maris Church Kalmady is celebrating its Golden Jubilee of its existence (1972-2022) and Proclamation and Dedication of Our Lady of Vailankanni centre at Stella Maris Church Kalmady as Diocesan Shrine on 15th, August 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...