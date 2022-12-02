MLA Raghupathi Bhat Meets Minister Gadkari, Discusses Problems after Toll Merger

Udupi: MLA Raghupathi Bhat met the Union Road Transport and National Highway minister Nithin Gadkari on December 1 and discussed the problems faced by the people after the merger of Surathkal Toll Plaza with Hejamadi and also handed over a memorandum to the minister.

In a letter, MLA Raghupathi Bhat stated that the Surathkal toll has been collecting fees illegally for nearly seven years. The National Highways Authority had promised to close the toll gate in Surathkal after the Hejamadi toll gate starts operating.

But for the past six years, despite the public outcry, toll collection continued at both toll gates. Protests were held for the last six years without any positive results. In the last Parliament session, even after assuring to close all the tollgates within the 60 kilometres distance, nothing happened.

Now, in response to widespread public outcry, the National Highways Authority has ordered the closure of the Surathkal tollgate and will start collecting the full toll fee at the Hejamadi toll gate. After this order, motorists from the Udupi district will be affected the most. The Surathkal toll gate is in the Dakshina Kannada district, and the Hejamadi toll gate is in the Udupi district. Both roads are constructed and maintained by different companies.

Apart from that, within 90 Kilometers of distance, there are 4 tollgates Sastan, Hejamadi, Surathkal and Talapady collecting the toll. Now that the Surathkal toll gate has been closed, it will be a burden for the people to pay the hiked toll fees at Hejamady and this has created public outrage. Especially the taxi drivers of the Udupi district have to pay hefty toll fees even if they travel to nearby areas of these two tolls. Such unscientific and anti-people decisions by the government, will not be accepted by the people. Therefore, we appeal to the concerned authorities to take the necessary steps to develop the road and transport system across the Country at a fast pace.

During the meeting, Union Agriculture and Farmer welfare minister’s personal secretary Sakath Singh Ranavath, Additional personal secretary Manjunath Gowda and Udupi City BJP president Mahesh Thakoor were present.