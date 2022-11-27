MLA Raghupathi Bhat opposes Hejamadi Toll Fee Hike: Letter to Chief Minister & MP

Udupi: Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has opposed the tollgate fee hike at Hejamadi Tollgate by the National Highways Authority after closing the Suratkal Tollgate.

Addressing the media persons in Udupi on November 26, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “It is not right to increase the toll fee at Hejamadi after closing the Surathkal tollgate. The Suratkal Tollgate has nothing to do with the Hejmadi tollgate. Navyug Company is collecting the toll in Hejamadi and some other company is collecting the toll in Suratkal”.

MLA further said, “Toll collection is now going on in three places in the Udupi district. The toll at Suratkal is being collected by some other company since Navyug has not done any Highway work in Suratkal, so it’s not fair to collect the toll from the people of Udupi”.

Opposing the decision of the National Highway Authority, Raghupathi Bhat said that he will write a letter to the central government, MP and the Chief Minister and request them to withdraw the decision of merging the Suratkal Tollgate with Hejamadi and increase the toll fee.