MLA Umanath Kotian Inaugurates 12th Edition ‘Alva’s Pragati’ Job Fair

Moodbidri: The 12th edition of Alva’s Pragati, a mega Job fair was inaugurated at the Sundari Ananda Alva Campus, Vidyagiri here on October 14.

The job fair was inaugurated by the MLA of Mulki-Moodbidri, Umanath Kotian by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering Umanath Kotian said, “It is a matter of honour for having an educational institution like Alva’s in my constituency. This Job Fair has brought more than 200 reputed companies under one roof, allowing job seekers to explore their potential careers”.

Kotian further stated that providing a job to a person is like providing meals to a household.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr M Mohan Alva said, “Thousands of students graduate and look for jobs every year. The main objective of this mass drive is to provide a platform for such graduates”.

Expertise Company CEO Mohammad Ashraf, INDO-MIM Private Limited HR Head Venkataramana P, Mashreq Global Network, Group Real Estate and Facility Management Head, Jayaram S, were felicitated on the occasion.

UPCL Adani South Indian Head Kishore Alva was present on the occasion.

Day One highlights:

Online Registered Companies- 8248

Spot registration- 792.

Total companies participated-216

Day one footfalls- 5818

Like this: Like Loading...