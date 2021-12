MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates INLAND Apeiron

Mangaluru: INLAND Group held a inauguration ceremony of their newly constructed project INLAND Apeiron, Upscale Luxurious Apartments at Pinto’s Lane, Kadri Kambla Road here on December 10.

The project INLAND Apeiron was inaugurated by the MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath by cutting the ribbon.

Later a stage programme was held at the building premises. The programme began with an invocation.