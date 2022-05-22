MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates Land Trades Commercial Complex ‘Anantessh’

Mangaluru: The MLA of Mangalore South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated the Land Trades commercial complex ‘Anantessh’, at Car Street here on May 22.

The building was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon by Kamath who later unveiled a statue of Lord Ganesh on the premises along with other dignitaries.

The programme began with an invocation. Proprietor of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting a traditional lamp by Kamath along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Kamath said, “Car Street is a popular area and Srinath has dedicated a fully-fledged commercial complex to Mangaluru city. The famous Venkataramana Temple and other temples are located in this area, and the construction of this commercial and residential complex by Hebbar has helped in the further development of the area. Hebbar has constructed more than 40 residential buildings in 29 years and provided jobs to thousands of people. I would like to congratulate Hebbar on behalf of all Mangaloreans.”

“Everyone has a dream of having their own house and Hebbar has constructed quality homes in Mangaluru. More than 3000 people have brought their own houses from Hebbar and live in Mangaluru, which is a proud moment for all of us. Today Mangalore has developed because of his contribution. I request Hebbar to continue his good work of constructing residential and commercial complexes and supporting the District Administration in the development of the city. We are trying to ease the procedures for constructing houses in Mangaluru. We need to have proper plans for the development of Mangaluru. We also need to introduce the Green concept along with development.”

MLA Kamath also said, “In Mangaluru since the development work is going on people face problems, but by 2024 Mangaluru will be fully developed and it will be a model district in the entire country. In Mangaluru, we will construct a multi-level central market and a multi-level car parking at the old bus stand. An international swimming pool will be constructed at Eemmekere and an International sports complex will be constructed in Urwa. The River Front project will be constructed from the Netravati riverside to Sultan Battery at a cost of Rs 300 crores. All the development work will be completed by 2024 or 2025 and Mangalore will be a fully developed city.”

MLA Kamath also said, “In the state, our District Wenlock Hospital is always busy catering to patients from 8 to 10 districts. More than 900 patients come for treatment every day and most of them are very poor. We need to develop the Wenlock Hospital further, so next month we are closing the road dividing the two departments of the hospital from the Hampankatta junction to the railway station and handing it over to the health department. When someone dies in the Wenlock hospital, we need to take the body on the road to the other side for postmortem; if we close the road, all problems due to transfers will be solved and the hospital will be developed further.”

While concluding Kamath said, “Hebbar has played a vital role in the development of Mangaluru and has provided jobs to thousands of people. Let Lord Ganesh bless him to continue his good work for people from all walks of life to realise their dreams”.

Addressing the gathering MLC and Chairman of Sahyadri College Manjunath Bhandary said, “When I came to Mangaluru in the ’80s and when I saw Mangaluru from the Circuit House, I could only see coconut trees all over. But in the last 40 years, builders have contributed a lot to Mangaluru. Government can develop the city to a certain extent, but for its all-round development, entrepreneurs have played a vital role. I have known Srinath Hebbar for four decades and with his hard work, dedication and commitment, he has achieved a lot. All his buildings have been constructed without compromising on quality and he has more than 3000 families who have brought their homes from him. I pray to Lord Ganesh to bless those who have purchased flats and shops in Anantessh”.

MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar also spoke on the occasion. Mayor Premanand Shetty delivered the presidential address. The head of the Land Trades Administration department Nagaraj delivered the vote of thanks.