‘MLA Won with Bunch of Promises, but has Neglected in Fixing Bad Roads’– DYFI

Mangaluru: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) led a protest against the ‘pathetic condition’ of the road network in and around Surathkal and Kana, and burnt an effigy of MLA/Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), and warned of intensifying agitation if roads around Surathkal do not improve Stating that residents would intensify their agitation if roads were not improved, DYFI warned of laying siege to the MLA Dr Bharath Shetty’s office if works were not undertaken in a fortnight.

Addressing the participants, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla accused Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty of failing to execute development works. A new road project, which was sanctioned during the tenure of the previous MLA, was canceled because of Dr. Shetty’s inability. Work on Krishnapura Market too has come to a halt. “MLA won citing bad roads, but has done nothing to improve them,” said Muneer.

Katipalla also accused the MLA of inciting communal tensions to cover up his failure to carry out development works in the constituency. “The MCC does not have funds to patch up roads while the BJP government is accused of demanding 40% commission in civil work projects” added Muneer. DYFI district president B.K. Imtiyaz said MLA Shetty had reaped political mileage citing the pathetic condition of roads in Surathkal during elections, but is now ignoring infrastructure development. “While crores of rupees were being spent in some parts of Mangaluru, Surathkal was being denied benefits of Smart City projects “added Imtiyaz..

Imtiyaz further said, “The Surathkal-Kana Main Road is in bad condition owing to the movement of heavy vehicles to and from industries, including MRPL and MSEZ. A Rs 60 crore road development project sanctioned in 2017 was brought to a halt by Dr. Shetty, but the MLA later failed to ensure fresh tenders were called for the road project”. .