MLA Yashpal Suvarna Demands Strict against Culprits Filming in Girls’ Restroom Case

Udupi: Yashpal Suvarna, BJP MLA from Udupi has demanded strict action against the girls who made videos of a Hindu girl at a private college in Udupi.

Speaking to media persons Yashpal Suvarna said, “The Udupi district is academically well known and women are respected here. The act of these girls has forced the people of the district to bow down their heads in shame.”

He further said, “Fun in such matters is not acceptable. There is a role of invisible hands behind this act. I am suspicious of the incident. The placing of cameras in the toilet is not at all acceptable. I demand strict action against the girls responsible and the matter will be brought to the notice of the CM and the Home Minister,” he said.

Yashpal Suvarna further said, “The government will issue an externment order for those who work in Hindu organisations but do not speak a word about the incident. I urge the police to gather evidence from mobile phones and initiate action”.

Watch the Video for Details

The incident of three college female students belonging to the minority community being suspended for recording videos of Hindu girls in college restrooms was reported last week.

The case took a communal turn with allegations surfacing that the Muslim girls had recorded personal videos in restrooms and sent them to male students. It is also alleged that the male students also belong to a minority community and have made the videos viral on social media.

Sources said that the Hindu girls questioned the accused on campus leading to an argument and confrontation. Hindu activists also rushed to the college and demanded action.

Rachan Salian, District President of Sarva College Vidyarthi Shakti organisation submitted a written memorandum in this regard to SP Machchindra.

“Even as the complaint is submitted to the principal over the recording of videos in the restroom and sharing them after the protest, the college management had hushed up the issue after the accused students had apologised in writing. I urge you to seize the mobiles of students and initiate action,” said Yashpal Suvarna.

Like this: Like Loading...