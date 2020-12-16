Spread the love



















MLA’s Mission of Fencing Nethravati Bridge at Taxpayers Cost of Rs 58 Lakhs Accomplished!

Mangaluru: Netravati Bridge is now fully FENCED To Stop People from committing SUICIDES! Seems Like A Dumb Solution! OMG- isn’t it strange that our elected leaders come up with dumb ideas to rectify an issue/solution- and use public or government money on such silly projects. There are people dying, there are people suffering due to Corona-virus- instead of providing better facilities, beds, medicine etc. for such persons, our Netas are worried about people who are willing to die. Due to bad roads, potholes, dilapidated footpaths, hazardous drainage etc. where peoples’ lives are in risk, and here we have our elected leaders showing great care and concern towards people who are fed up in life and ready to die? Fencing a bridge is not the right solution to stop suicides, but proper awareness programmes, counselling, motivation, prayers etc. can only stop someone from taking the extreme step, are our politicians aware of this? This project is nothing but to fill the pockets…. Ref: : Installing CCTV Plans Out- Fencing In Netravathi Bridge Gets Fencing To Stop Suicides-A Dumb )

The fencing project work had started on 4 July 2020, to FENCE the entire stretch of Ullal Nethravati Bridge on both sides- and in December 2020 the work is completed. Do you think now by fencing Netravati Bridge will do any good for a person who has decided to commit suicide, which is no doubt, a CRIME. Are our Netas or district authorities hooked on stupidity or what, to come up with such a dumb solution to stop future suicides? With so many suicides taking place recently, where people end their distressing life by hanging to a ceiling fan- so what would be our Netas solution for this? Stop selling ceiling fans or make a rule that all new houses or flats should stop using ceiling fans, instead use Air Conditioners?

Now that the fencing is done, there is more expenditure coming- they are planning to install CCTV’s in various spots on the bridge. How would a CCTV stop a person from jumping off the bridge, when he/she has decided to end their life. Perhaps they would stare at the camera, wave goodbye, and, say, Adios to their life and world? Frankly speaking, fencing Netravati Bridge was a waste of public taxpayers money and also the height of stupidity. Okay, imagine that the Netravati bridge is fenced, but a person who is determined to die, may use the nearby railway bridge, or even walk down and jump into the river- so what’s the solution for this? And what if a person chooses other bridges like Kulur, Gurpur, Anyway, someone will make some money out of this major development project during this very difficult time. Apart from that, this fencing of the bridge project is nothing but a useless solution to curb a few suicides that take place every year. So was it worth spending lakhs showing concern towards few people who commit suicide from this popular Netravati bridge, also nicknamed as “Suicide Spot”? (Ref :Website Impact! Spiked Wire Guard Added to the Original Fencing at Netravati Bridge.)

But the way the fencing has been done, each fencing on four sides have different heights- not a joke, but a fact? Anyways nothing much can be done now- the project is completed since no one stopped it. So, it’s like no point in crying over spilled milk! It should be noted that any person who decides to end his or her life, no one can stop them. Committing suicide by jumping off the bridge into the river is just one among many other ways- suicide is committed by consuming poison, hanging, slitting the throat, jumping off a building, lying on a railway track in the path of a moving train etc. So why all this pity shown by the authorities only to the ones who commit suicide by jumping of Netravati Bridge? How about the same authorities come up with solutions which can stop suicides from many other ways. And now in nearly ten months, the fencing is complete – each total length of this bridge which is 830 meters one side- and they had to fence it on four sides-therefore 830 mts x 4, which is 3320 metres. However, the completion of fencing the bridge was done in record time, unlike the completion of Pumpwell flyover, which was given to Navayuga Engineering Ltd? (Also read : ‘United Colours of Garbage Bags’ Don a New Look to Nethravati Bridge Fencing…. )

It should also be noted that present modern issues need modern and suitable solutions, and not like the one, which is highlighted here. Everyone has problems in life, but taking an extreme step and ending life is an act of nothing but cowardliness, and also a crime. Such distressed people need to overcome their problems by efforts, patience, courage, take counselling, advice, etc.- and not end their life through suicide. There is always hope and cure for problems, but if people go out of their way, become stubborn, and decide to end life- then it’s their fault.. I may sound rude, but when someone is spending our hard-earned money on foolish projects, it hurts, and rude words automatically come out of your mouth. Sorry, can’t help!

Its a fact that ever since the suicide of Cafe Coffee Day owner Siddharth in 2019, many have followed in his footsteps and have ended their lives by jumping off from the Netravati Bridge, which is called as a “Suicide Spot”- but it doesn’t mean that the Netas and other authorities use tax payers hard earned money to solve this sitaution. It was totally wrong and totally a dumb solution. Sources reveal that the decision to fence the bridge was taken after many had pressurized the MLA and the city administration to put up fences on all four sides of the bridge, thereby stopping people from jumping into the river and killing themselves. Anyways, let’s keep our fingers crossed whether fencing of Nethravati Bridge will turn out to be Useful or Useless?



