MLAs who didn’t watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ 100% anti-national: Renukacharya



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and CM Bommai’s Political Secretary M P Renukacharya charged that legislators who did not want to see The Kashmir Files “are 100% anti-nationals.”

“MLAs who love our country, irrespective of their parties, have seen The Kashmir Files.

Those who didn’t want to see it, I’d like to say they are 100% anti-nationals,” Renukacharya told media persons after a screening of the movie for MPs and MLAs.

The Karnataka government had on Sunday announced that the movie would be made tax-free in the state.

In a tweet, he said, “Kudos to Vivek Agnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland.

To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the movie and slammed the “campaign to discredit” it by those who claim to be the flagbearers of freedom of expression.

“They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts,” Modi said in a ringing endorsement of the film that is now at the centre of a political slugfest with the Congress and some other opposition parties objecting to it.