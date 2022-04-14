MLC Bhandary Appeals to CM to Strengthen Beach Security in Coastal Region

MLC Manjunath Bhandary has written to the Chief Minister to strengthen security and life-saving equipment to prevent disasters on the beaches of the coastal region.

Manjunath Bhandary said that the coastal belt consists of a 300 km long coastline and covers Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Though many tourists and students, frequently visit the beaches, during the holiday season there is no security, lifeguards or life-saving equipment which has led to many disasters and loss of human life.

He cited the recent incident where 3 students of Mangala Engineering College, Kottayam, Kerala drowned and lost their life at St Mary’s Island, Udupi. Similar tragedies have occurred on the beaches of the coastal region in the past and are also frequently happening. To stop these tragedies, he urged the chief minister to strengthen the security at beaches, appoint lifeguards and provide life-saving equipment at the beaches.

He also requested the CM to install iron barrier fences at sensitive areas of the coastline along with warning boards, police and coast guard patrolling. He appealed to the Chief Minister to order the concerned district administration and the tourism department to take action to prevent such tragedies.