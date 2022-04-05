MLC candidate attacked in Siwan



Patna: Independent MLC candidate Rais Khan’s convoy was attacked by a group of unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Siwan district.

The assailants used AK-47 assault rifles to carry out the attack and fired at least 70 to 80 rounds on Khan’s convoy on Monday night. Khan was not in the SUV the assailants had targeted.

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in the indiscriminate firing that occurred around 11 p.m at Mahuwal village.

The MLA was returning home from Purana Qila office in Gyaspur village after work.

Rais is considered a strong man of Siwan. He and his brother Ayub Khan are known as Khan brothers in the region and have strong influence after the late Mohamad Sahabuddin family.

Following the attack, Siwan SP Sailesh Kumar Sinha visited the Sufiya Nursing home and took the statement of the injured.

“We have taken the statement of injured persons and also visited the spot. The matter is under investigation,” Sinha said.