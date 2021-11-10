Spread the love



















MLC Elections Code of Conduct: 68th Cooperative Week Celebrations Postponed

Udupi: “Due to the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, the scheduled 68th Cooperative Week celebrations have been postponed to January 2022”, said the President of Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Dr M N Rajendra Kumar during a press meet, held at Hotel Diana here, on November 10.

Addressing the media persons Dr M N Rajendra Kumar said, “As we had decided earlier, the second day of the State-level Sahakari Saptaha – 2021 (Cooperative week) was organised at Smt Ammanni Ramanna Shetty memorial auditorium on Monday, November 15. Since the election commission has announced the date for the Legislative Council elections, it is not possible to participate in the programme. Our Cooperative leaders are also involved in the local bodies. Going ahead with the State-level Sahakari Saptaha – 2021 (Cooperative week) will be a violation of the election code of conduct”.

The state cooperative minister and other state ministers had confirmed their presence on the second day of the State level Sahakari Saptaha – 2021 (Cooperative week). Unfortunately, the election date was announced on November 9.

We have held a meeting with the cooperative Minister, and the election commission officials and they have suggested postponing the programme. As per their direction, we have postponed the programme which will be held in January 2022″.

Udupi district Co-operative Union president Indrali Jayakar Shetty, DK district milk federation president Raviraj Hegde, DK and Udupi District Fish Federation president Yashpal Suvarna, SCDCC Bank director Devi Prasad Shetty and others were also present.

