MLC Manjunath Bhandary Cheated of Rs 79,000 by a Travel Agent in Tamil Nadu

Mangaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and MLC Manjunath Bhandary has allegedly been cheated of Rs 79,500 by a travel agent.

In a complaint filed at the Mangaluru Rural police station, the campus manager of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management at Adyar in Mangaluru,B Vasantha said, “MLC Bhandary, chairman of the Sahyadri institution, booked a room in Hotel Vennington Court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as he had to attend the plenary session of the All India Congress Committee”.

“MLC Bhandary paid Rs 79,500 in cash to travel agent Ruben for booking the room. On February 20, 2023, the hotel informed Bhandary about the cancellation of the booking as the room had been taken over by the Chhattisgarh government. The hotel returned the amount to Ruben, who failed to return it to Bhandary”, said Vasantha in the complaint.

The complaint of Vasanth was registered on 18 September under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Ruben, a native of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Like this: Like Loading...