MLC Manjunath Bhandary Demands Increase in Honorarium for GP members during Karnataka Legislative Council Session

Mangaluru: During the Karnataka Legislative Council Session, under rule 330, MLC Manjunath Bhandary demanded an increase of honorarium for elected representatives of gram panchayats.

Speaking at the session on March 8, Manjunath Bhandary said, “Gram Panchayats are the foundation of democracy. If we strengthen the foundation, Mahatma Gandhiji’s dream of Gram Swarajya, will be fulfilled”. But according to the reservation in the Gram Panchayat elections, 50 per cent of the elected representatives are either women, people from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes and economically backward sections. These people who have to respond to the hardships of the poor are themselves in the economic crisis”.

MLC Bhandary demanded an increase in the honorarium to Rs 10,000 per month for elected representatives. To provide medical facilities, free bus service to travel in their district and monthly pension for elected representatives who have completed 5 years.

MLC Bhandary also said that he has done his doctorate in the panchayat raj system and has personally met thousands of gram panchayat members and witnessed their hardships. He urged the Minister for Rural Development to discuss this matter with the Chief Minister and implement it as soon as possible. MLC Bhandary said that this demand is to increase the honorarium for elected representatives of gram panchayats and provide other benefits to all the 25 members elected by the local bodies.