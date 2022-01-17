MLC Manjunath Bhandary Writes to CM in Reconsidering the 6 Month Closure of Shiradi Ghat Road

Mangaluru : MLC Manjunath Bhandary has written to the Chief Minister to reconsider the proposed closure of Shiradi Ghat road for 6 months. To execute 10 kms of four lane road construction on NH 75 from Donigal to Maranahalli the National Highway Authority of India has given an appeal to Hassan Deputy Commissioner to close Shiradi Ghat road for 6 months.

During a press meet held on Monday, 17 January Manjunath Bhandary said, “Shiradi Ghat road is the lifeline of Coastal Karnataka. The business establishments and major industries of this region like MRPL, MCF along with New Mangalore Port depend on shiradi ghat road for their functioning. The proposed closure of Shiradi Ghat road for 6 months will cause huge inconvenience to people of all sections and majorly hinder the trade and industrial activities of this region. Earlier two times when Shiradi Ghat road was closed for six months it had caused great inconvenience. Therefore I have requested Chief Minister to direct the concerned officials to complete the road work within a short period of time”

To achieve this MLC Bhandary suggested planning work strategies methodically with help of experts, using modern machinery, technologies and materials to construct the road, start the work at multiple points simultaneously and also to make adequate arrangements for materials and workforce. He gave an example that in Hassan district during 2006 Shravanabelagola Mahamastakabhisheka 100 kms of road work was done in just 90 days. He also showed the media report where union minister Nithin Gadkari has stated that India holds the world record for fastest road construction. He was hopeful that the Chief Minister will reconsider the proposed closure of Shiradi Ghat for 6 months by the National Highway Authority of India.