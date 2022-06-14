Mlore Intl Airport Bags Integrated Management Systems at One Go

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport, the second busiest airport in Karnataka and coastal Karnataka’s #GatewayToGoodness, has bagged integrated management systems (IMS) comprising of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management system), ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System) and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety – OH&S) management system at one go.

This certification follows a formal two stages of audit by external auditors – TUV India Pvt Ltd with key areas of strengths, organizational risks, standards, procedures under this framework . Awarded on 16th May, 2022, the certifications that are valid for 3-years, reaffirm commitment of Mangaluru International Airport that has designed its processes in line with the ISO standards/ requirements.

ISO 9001:2015 is a quality management system standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO 14001:2015 specifies requirements for an environmental management system that organizations can use to enhance their environmental performance. It is also intended for use by organizations looking to systematically manage their environmental responsibilities.

ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for OH&S management system and gives guidance for its use. This enables organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance. The certifications further reiterate the commitment of the airport to meet all statutory compliances.

Mangaluru International Airport has now set its sights on striving to achieve excellence through implementing operational excellence (5S, Lean, Six Sigma) and business excellence framework. Earlier in March 2022, the Airports Council International (ACI) had awarded MIA with level 1 accreditation under the Airport Customer Experience accreditation programme.