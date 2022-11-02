Mlore Out, Mluru In! From 1 December 2022, MIA will be ‘MANGALURU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT’

Mangalore Out, Mangaluru In! From 1 December 2022, MIA will be ‘MANGALURU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT’ ’

Mangaluru: Just as CM Bommai had announced on Kannada Rajyotsava Day that the government would make Kannada compulsory in all government offices, Panchayat offices, and District administration offices, among others, including all signs/boards in Kannada, now the Airport Authority of India has issued an Aeronautical Information Publication Supplement (AIP) stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from 1 December 2022.

“The purpose of this AIP Supplement is to inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products: the name of city ‘Mangalore’ is changed to ‘Mangaluru’ and the name of the airport ‘Mangalore’ Airport is changed to ‘Mangaluru International Airport, Bengaluru,“ the AIP stated.

According to the Airports Authority of India, AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long-duration temporary changes essential for air navigation. The AAI handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.