Mlorean & Agnesian Prof Anjana Devi Receives ‘Honorary Doctorate’ in Finland

Mangalorean (hailing from Kulashekar, Mangaluru) & Agnesian (Alumnus of St Agnes College, Mangaluru) Prof Anjana Devi Receives ‘Honorary Doctorate’ Inorganic Materials Chemistry, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany in Finland on Friday, 17 June 2022

Mangaluru: Aalto University schools can grant honorary doctorates and doctoral insignia at conferment ceremonies to individuals with strong ties to Aalto University and impressive achievements in science and technology or significant contributions to other societal or cultural activities. Aalto University granted an “honorary doctorate” to Professor Anjana Devi, Inorganic Materials Chemistry, Ruhr University Bochum, Germany in Finland on Friday, 17 June 2022.

Prof Anjana Devi is a proud daughter of K B Bhasker and Ms Vajrakshi Bhasker, who are both retired from BSNL and residing at Kulshekar, Mangaluru. Married to Dr Harish Parala, hailing from Ujire, also a scientist based in Germany, she is blessed with a daughter, Anouksha- and they are all settled in Germany.

……..With her husband Dr Harsha Parala, and daughter Anouksha

………with her Parents K B Bhasker and Ms Vajrakshi Bhasker

Professor Devi is a researcher at the frontiers in the field of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology. Professor Devi is a world-leading scientist particularly concerning the precursor chemistry for ALD and CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) thin-film fabrication. She has strongly contributed to bringing the ALD and CVD research communities together. She has organised major joint international ALD and CVD conferences and has led EU projects and major German projects (involving many big companies) in the field.

Professor Devi is expected to continue to serve as a key international collaboration partner in the fields of functional materials and ALD thin-film technology. There has been a continuous ongoing mutual exchange between the fields at all levels since 2014 with Aalto University. She has had joint PhD student supervision since 2015, and she has produced/collaborated on high-impact joint scientific publications.

The ALD–CVD field has been very timely for Aalto and for Finland since the 2018 Millennium Technology Prize was awarded to Tuomo Suntola. It is also important for Aalto due to the university’s strong contribution and history in the field since the 1980s.

Aalto University’s doctoral conferment ceremony for the field of technology was postponed due to the corona crisis, therefore was held on 17 June. Despite postponing the event, Aalto University has awarded honorary doctorates to five distinguished persons in the field of technology. An honorary doctorate is the highest honour a university can award.

Honorary doctorates of technology are awarded to Professor Anjana Devi, Ruhr-University Bochum-Germany; Professor Maria Luísa Coutinho Gomes de Almeida, University of Lisbon; Professor Antti-Pekka Jauho, Technical University of Denmark; Professor Emeritus Juan R. Mosig, École polytechnic federals de Lausanne (EPFL); and President Tuula Teeri, Kungl. Ingenjörsvetenskapsakademien (IVA)

TEAM MANGALOREAN Congratulates Prof Anjana Devi on her marvellous achievement, and wishes her all success in her future endeavours.