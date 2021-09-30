Spread the love



















Mluru Block Congress Committee to hold ‘Padayatra’ to Mark 75 Years of India’s Independence on Oct 2

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Prakash Salian-the President of Mangaluru Block Congress Committee said, ” The Mangaluru Block Congress will be organising year-long celebrations across India to mark the 75 years of the country’s Independence, and on 2 October 2021 on Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday we will be holding a ‘Padayatra’, commencing at 9 am from Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta-Mangaluru, proceeding through Kadri Road, Bunts Hostel, PVS Junction, M G Road and culminate at the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of Mangaluru City Corporation Building in Lalbagh, Mangaluru. After garlanding the statue of Gandhi, there will be a short programme, where Senior Congress leaders will speak, and also inaugurate the Year-Long Celebrations to mark India’s 75 years of Independence”.

“On August 15, 2021, when India entered the 75th year of its Independence, Indian National Congress deemed it imperative to celebrate the immense sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their families and successors… On the occasion of the nation entering the 75th year of Independence, Congress had decided to form committees in all states to organise year-long celebrations, and Mangaluru Block Congress Committee takes great pleasure to participate in the year-long activities. A series of events will be held across Dakshina Kannada from October 2 to mark the 75th year of India’s independence where the sacrifices of those participating in the freedom struggle will be highlighted” added Salian..

Prakash Salian concluded saying “While there is a need to highlight the British freedom movement history there is also the need to highlight how the East India company took over the country, starting with 1857. We need to highlight all such places of historical importance like Prayagraj, Sabarmati Ashram and Champaran and programmes organised at all such places. While there is need to highlight how the British divided the country on the basis of caste, class and religion, it was also necessary to expose all such people who sided with the British during the freedom movement. We need to give knowledge to the children about India’s Independence, and various activities are planned during ther one-year celebrations. We have seeking the support of Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and many others associated with the Congress party”

Congress leaders Smt Shanthala Gatty, Rakesh Devadiga, Chethan Kumar, Yogish Naik and Samarth Bhat were present during the press meet

