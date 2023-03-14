Mluru City to get 15 Adaptive Traffic Control Junctions under IC&CCP-2 project of MSCL

Mluru City to get 15 Adaptive Traffic Control Junctions under the Integrated Command and Control Center Phase-2 project of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)

Mangaluru: Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha K S -General Manager (Technical) at Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) said, ” Mangaluru city will get 15 Adaptive Traffic Control junctions under the Integrated Command and Control Center Phase-2 project of Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) within the next four months. Work in this regard has already begun. The junctions have been identified and on a priority basis, the development of four junctions will be taken up initially. These include Nantoor, Mallikatte, Bunts Hostel, Ambedkar Circle, Collector’s Gate, Horticulture Junction, Bendorewell, Pumpwell, Kankanady, Kottara Chowki, Ladyhill, KSRTC, KPT, PVS and Hampankatta. The project for KPT and Nanthoor is under reconsideration”.

Er Arun Prabha K S- General Manager (Technical)-MSCL

He further said “We are also working on introducing an intelligent traffic management system under which entry and exit management has been planned at eight junctions/intersections. Sensors for precise classification and counting of vehicles and Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for identification of vehicles and white or black listing of vehicles will be installed at Kottara Chowki, Kuntikana junction, KPT junction, Nanthoor junction, Pumpwell bypass road, Pumpwell old road, Mahakali Padpu and Kallapu,”

” Corridor management will be introduced on KMC Mercara Trunk Road-Maidan Road- Jeppu Road- Mangaladevi Road and Kulur Ferry Road- MG Road. These corridors will also have smart hybrid sensors, ANPR cameras and Variable Messaging Systems in the selected corridors. These sensors will detect traffic volume and flow detection, incident detection and management, provide information to travellers about potentially hazardous situations and so on. Instant speed violation detection will happen at six prominent places, including Kottara and Bejai, between Nanthoor and KPT junction, the PWD division office, Nanthoor and Pumpwell, and Mahakali Padpu. All these works are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore” added Arun Prabha.

Er, Arun also said, “MSCL, under Integrated Command and Control Center phase-1, has already provided smart poles at Kavoor, Padavinangady, Lalbagh, PVS Circle, Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill), Kadri Circuit House, Mallikatte, Bunts Hostel, Agnes, Pumpwell, Padil, Hampankatta, Mangaladevi, Rao & Rao and Hamilton Circle. Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City Police are also focusing on better traffic management in the City “

It is learnt that the City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain had conducted a traffic management meeting with officials of Mangaluru Smart City, MCC, State Highway, National Highway and PWDS department. Recently, obstacles and frictions on the road were removed with the help of MCC. A joint inspection with State Highway authorities at Kuttar junction regarding the new bus stand was also undertaken.

