Mluru Intl Airport ‘Suits’ up ASG, Readies them to Deal with Explosive Situations!

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport took a further step in enhancing security by procuring and handing over a bomb suit to the airport security group (ASG) of CISF. This is in line with a commitment given by the airport operator to this central armed police force, tasked with providing security to this vital national installation, to provide them with state-of-the-art security equipment. This also meets a requirement flagged by the civil aviation security regulator.

The bomb detection and disposal squad of ASG will use the bomb suit to neutralise any security threat involving explosives on the airport premises. The availability of the suit will also give the ASG personnel trained to deal with explosives, much-needed confidence, and protection to deal with emergent security threats. The availability of an array of bomb disposal and detection equipment on site will also help them deal with the threat in the shortest possible time.

The airport in December last had handed over the first batch of bomb detection and disposal squad equipment to the ASG unit. This was in continuation of a move by the airport operator which earlier last year had handed over a bullet-resistant vehicle to the ASG unit. Continuing in the same vein, the airport recently provided additional barrack accommodation to the augmented strength of CISF personnel deputed to provide round-the-clock security for this facility.

All these measures are also in line with the Vision 2025 drawn up by the airport to make this #GatewayToGoodness, the safest, secure, customer-centric and eco-friendly hub for domestic and international operations. “The airport leadership in its recent meeting with the CISF top brass, has reiterated its commitment to procuring and providing other vital equipment that the ASG unit needs to discharge its duties effectively,” the airport spokesperson said.

