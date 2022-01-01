Mluru Intl Airport Usher’s New Year 2022 in a Eco_friendly Way with ‘Green New Year’

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport ushered in the new year 2022 in an eco-friendly way with ‘Green New Year’ initiative. Neatly stacked saplings of various fruit bearing trees greeted passengers at the exit of the arrival hall. Willing passengers received free sapling on showing their boarding pass with a request to nurture it for the next three months, a move that would entitle them to a gift voucher from MIA.

Passengers were requested to share pictures of them planting the sapling and its progress after 90-days after which they will receive a gift voucher on email from Mangaluru International Airport. The initiative received enthusiastic response from passengers, especially from those who had space at their residences to plant the sapling and nurture it and they picked up saplings of their choice.

Mangaluru International Airport arranged 150 saplings of chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and guava. For the connoisseurs of fruits, the choice was between Neelam, Mallika, Alphonso and Banganapalli varieties of mango, honey and gum-less jackfruits and Arka Kirana, Pink Guava, Malaysian Jambu and Pink Jambu varieties of guava. Mango and guava plant saplings emerged as the hot favourites among passengers.

Amogh Raj, a professional from Bengaluru, bound for Udupi lauded the initiative of Mangaluru International Airport. This initiative will help create awareness about the need to plant and nurture trees, Mr. Raj said. Mr. Rakshit Shetty from Surathkal, who settled for a guava sapling said he will plant it in the space available at his house. Passengers taking home a sapling was a common sight at the airport.