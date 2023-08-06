Mluru Junction among 508 Redevelopment Railway Stations Launched by PM under Amrit Bharat Station

Mangaluru Junction Railway Station in Padil, Mangaluru is among 508 Redevelopment Railway Stations Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Amrit Bharat Station via Live Video Conferencing on Sunday, 6 August 2023 at 11 am at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station premises. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched in February 2023 to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country, and the foundation laying marks a significant step towards the modernization of Indian railway stations.

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for the improvement of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station to world-class status on Sunday, August 6, through video conferencing, and Mangaluru Junction Railway Station is one among the 508 redevelopment railway stations in the Country, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme

Under the project, entirely funded by the central government, 508 stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be fully revamped in two years. PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, estimated to cost Rs 24,470 crore. The project is being pegged as one of the biggest infrastructure push by the government in recent years.

Under the project, entirely funded by the central government, 508 stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be fully revamped in two years. Of the 508 stations, 55 will be in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka. The redevelopment is aimed at providing modern facilities and other amenities to the passengers. Additionally, the revamp will ensure well-designed traffic circulation inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Addressing the nation PM Modi said “India, which is moving towards the goal of development, is at the beginning of its Amrit Kaal (golden age). There is new energy, there is new inspiration, there are new resolutions. In this light, today a new chapter is also beginning in the history of Indian Railways. Around 1300 major railway stations in India will now be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station. They will be re-developed in a modern way. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today.

PM Modi emphasized that each Amrit station would become a symbol of the city’s modern aspirations and ancient heritage. “Our emphasis is on making Indian Railways modern as well as environment-friendly,” he added. Meanwhile, taking a dig at the opposition, Modi said, “Unfortunately, a faction of the opposition follows the old ways even today. They will neither do any work themselves nor let others do anything.”

“You can imagine how big of a drive this will be for the infrastructure, Railways and most importantly for the common people of my country. All rail tracks will be electrified in the country, highlighting that the number of railway stations generating electricity from solar panels has reached more than 1,200. Over the last nine years, we have made record investments in the Railways. More than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been allocated in this year’s budget for the Railways. This budget is five times more than the budget of 2014.” added PM. He also took a swipe at the opposition saying it was “stuck to the attitude of won’t work, won’t let work”. “The country built a modern Parliament building, but this faction opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. When we built the National War Memorial, they criticized it too,” he said, attacking the opposition.

The prime minister said that to honour Sardar Patel, the “Statue of Unity” was erected in Gujarat, however, none of the opposition leaders ever visited it and paid their obeisance to the freedom fighter. “They remember Sardar Patel only during elections. We need to move ahead with our positive politics of development and leave behind negative politics,” he added. The prime minister further informed that on August 7, India will celebrate National Handloom Day dedicated to the Swadeshi movement. “The day stands for every Indian as a reminder of ‘Vocal for Local’. A few days later, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we should opt for eco-friendly celebrations,” Modi said.

After the conclusion of PM Modi’s speech via video conferencing, locally speaking to the media MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, ” The upgradation work was being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 19.32 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The Railway Ministry has already released Rs 10.5 crore for this purpose and initial works have commenced. The Union Budget 2023-24 announced improvement of Mangaluru Central, Bantwal, and Subrahmanya Road stations. A complete overhaul would be done to the existing Mangaluru Junction station building with additional facilities”

The artistic images of the proposed development shared by MP Kateel showed that the station building would get a better elevation representing the Karnataka coastal architecture. The front area would have a well-designed vehicle circulating area with adequate provisions for vehicle parking and other facilities. The passenger concourse too would get a makeover with well-designed interiors. Mangaluru Junction was one of the 90 stations under Southern Railway and 15 under Palakkad Division identified for improvement under the ABSS. The SR zone was sanctioned Rs 934 crore by the Railway Ministry under the scheme, in which Palakkad Division got Rs 195.54 crore.

As many as 26 works would be executed in 15 identified stations of the Palakkad Division. It is learnt that the letter of Acceptance for the lowest bidder for Mangaluru Junction improvement work was issued on 14 June 2023 while the contractor commenced the parking area improvement work. It involves expanding the parking area in front of the station, providing parking infrastructure, and other related work. The remaining works would be undertaken in a phased manner. Mangaluru Junction is one of the prominent stations along the west coast, from Thiruvananthapuram to Ahmedabad. Almost all passing trains from south to north and north to south halt here for watering purposes. The station handles 82 trains, including two Rajdhani, two Garib Rath, 36 mail/express, two AC superfast, 2 MEMU, two Sampark Kranthi, four Duronto, 28 superfast, two Humsafar, and one Antyodaya trains.

Nalin Kateel expressed confidence that in the future, people will distinguish between the pre-Modi rule and the post-Narendra Modi rule, considering the administration after 2014 as a golden era in India, with all departments gaining momentum. Once the pending railway electrification is completed, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru train journey will commence. Additionally, the union government has allocated Rs 50,000 crores for the district’s development works from 2014 to 2023.

MLAs Dr Bharath Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Harish Poonja, Sanjeeva Matandoor, MCC Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima and local corporator Shobha Poojary others were present at the foundation laying ceremony in Mangaluru Junction Railway station. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Kishan Bangera- the Chief Ticket Inspector and the vote of thanks was proposed by Abhishek Verma- a Senior Divisional Engineer.

