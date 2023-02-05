Mluru-Madgaon Express Special Cancelled & CSMT Express Terminated at Surathkal for 27 Days

Mangaluru: For many taking a trip to Goa preferred travelling by the Mangalore-Madgaon Express, and the news coming from the Southern Railway authorities that the said train is cancelled effective immediately, has worried the travellers, and also that the Goa Carnival will start on 18 February 2023 lasting for four days, will also create some inconveniences.

As per the communication from the Southern Railway authorities, the Mangalore-Madgaon-Mangalore Express Special (06602/06601) was cancelled while Train No. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT will be short-terminated at Surathkal from Monday, 6 February to 3 March 2023 to facilitate non-interlocking and complete track renewal (CTR) works at the Kulashekara First Tunnel near Mangaluru. During this period the schedule of several other trains, including those originating in Kerala, will also be affected.



As per statements from Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari, on 2 February 2023, Southern Railway headquarters approved Palakkad division’s proposal for the works on the old tunnel (about 750-metre-long on the Down line) after the new tunnel (Up line) was commissioned in March 2022. The old tunnel had not seen any upgrade since it was made operational about two decades ago, and is badly in need of maintenance,

While the maximum permissible speed between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte section is 80 km, it was just 20 kmph inside the first tunnel. The CTR involves track replacement, strengthening of the line and any other necessary work. With the first tunnel (Down line) remaining closed for 27 days, Up and Down trains will be operated through the new (Up line) tunnel with cancellation, partial cancellation or regulation of certain trains.



The old tunnel at Kulshekar in Mangaluru will be closed for operations to

facilitate signalling and complete track renewal works between 6 February and 3 March 2023.

It is also learnt that the headquarters has asked the Palakkad division to arrange road bridging for passengers travelling on the CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-CSMT Superfast Express that will be short-terminated and originate at Surathkal. The division will have to operate buses between Mangaluru Junction and Surathkal to ferry passengers to Mangaluru. The Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU (10107/10108) too will be short-terminated and originated at Thokur during these days. The Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Express Special (erstwhile passenger) will not be operational for 27 days.

Also that on 7 February 7 and 8 February, Train Nos. 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central and 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangalore Central Express Specials will be cancelled while Train Nos. 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special will be partially cancelled between Subramanya Road and Mangaluru Junction. The Vijayapura train will be short-terminated at Subrahmanya Road and will originate from there.

The Karwar-Bengaluru Panchganga Express (16596) will be handed over to South Western Railway at Padil with a 20-minute delay during the 27 days. Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Gomateshwara Express (16576) will start an hour late from Mangaluru Junction on 8 February 8. Besides these, several weekly express services from Kerala to the west and north India will be cancelled while some will be running late during this period.

Like this: Like Loading...