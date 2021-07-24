Mluru-Mumbai Train Derails near Dudhsagar/Goa due to Landslide- Mumbai Trains from City Cancelled

Spread the love



















Mangaluru-Mumbai Train Derails near Dudhsagar in state of Goa due to Landslide- Mumbai Trains from Mangaluru City Cancelled between 24 July to 27 July. As per Railway officials no casualties were reported in the landslide train derailment incident.



Mangaluru: Due to heavy rains in the past few days, there have been quite a few landslides along the train routes from Mangaluru to other destinations on the Konkan railway ;ine. And yesterday a landslide between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim railway stations in the State of Goa, on South Western Railway (SWR) route caused the derailment of 01134 Mangaluru Jn-CSMT Mumbai train on Friday morning. Railway officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Sources reveal that another landslide occured at the same section between Dudhsagar and Caranzol railway station around the same time. SWR officials said that the Mangaluru-Mumbai train was running on the diverted route on SWR when the engine and the first coach derailed. Passengers of the derailed coaches were shifted to other coaches and the train pulled back to Kulem railway station. The 02780 Nizamuddin-Vasco train was detained between Dudhsagar and Caranzol station and later brought to Castlerock railway station. Transhipment of passengers was being done by buses to various locations. Track restoration work has been undertaken.

Meanwhile, a communique from Palakkad Railway Division said that four services of Train No 01134 Mangaluru Junction- Mumbai CSMT Express Special are cancelled between July 24 and July 27. And, four services of its pairing train, No 01133, Mumbai CST-Mangalore Junction , too are cancelled between July 24 and July 27. Train No 02198 Jabalpur Coimbatore on Friday and Train No 02197 Coimvbatore-Jabalpur Express Special of July 26 too are cancelled. Jabalpur

