Spread the love



















Mluru Radio Biologist Dr M Shrinath Baliga among Top 2% Scientists in the World

Mangaluru Radio biologist Dr Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga among Top 2% Scientists in the World, in a study conducted by Stanford University, USA.

Mangaluru: : Dr Manjeshwar Shrinath Baliga, the Senior Radio Biologist and in-charge of Research at Mangalore Institute of Oncology (MIO),Mangaluru figures in the ‘World Rankings of Top two per cent in a study conducted by Stanford University, USA and published in the journal Public Library of Science (PLoS) Biology.

With a score of 3.58, Dr Baliga is in the top 1.38% in the world; seventh in India and first in the state of Karnataka in the field of Oncology and Carcinogenesis.

The US-based Stanford University created a database of at least a lakh top scientists around the world and analyzed information on citations like the H-index, co-authorship and composite indicator, from SCOPUS data provided by Elsevier for career-long impact by tabulating data from 1960 until the end of 6 May 2020.



Dr Baliga did his schooling and undergraduate studies at St Aloysius College and Masters in Bio sciences from Mangalore University. He did his doctoral studies in radiation biology from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, India with research on anti-cancer and radio modulatory properties of novel agents in 2003. He received advanced training at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and post – doctoral fellowship at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA and a second post doctorate from the University of Illinois, Chicago in areas of cancer prevention and metastasis.



In nearly three decade-long scientific career, Dr Baliga has carried out studies in the areas of cancer epidemiology, cancer prevention, radiation-modulation, Onco-Psychology, Cander ethics, Cancer education, health economics and Pharmacovigilamce. He has published around 175 scientific articles in national and international journals., 85 textbooks chapters and is on the editorial and review boards of many national and international journals. In addition to this Dr Baliga has been one of the founding members of the UNESCO Bioethics in India and has been active in studies on ethical issues in health care and Oncology in specific. He has done advanced research training in pharmacogenomics at University of Delhi, South Campus under the prestigious Indian National Academy of Sciences fellowship.

Dr Baliga was inducted as a fellow in the ‘The International Institute of Organizational Psychological Medicine (II-OPM), Melbourne, Australia in 2019 for his work in health and workplace psychology. Dr Suresh Rao, director, MIO said that Dr Baliga is one of the few trained radio-biologists in the world and that his research in the area of radiation/chemo modulation with nutraceutical agents and chronopharmacology are ahead of times, cost effective and helps cancer patients immensely. Dr Baliga has also mentored 57 students till date and most of his students are in premier research institutes of Europe, U>SA and Australia.