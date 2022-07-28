Mluru’s FIRST Open Shooting Championship 30 Jul -7 Aug

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Mukesh Kumar-Secretary of Mangalore Rifle Club said, “The 1st Mangalore Open Shooting Championship will be hosted by Mangalore Rifle Club, Mangaluru, with the support of the District Administration of Dakshina Kannada, from 30th July to 7th August. The NR and ISSF matches will be held in MANGALORE RIFLE CLUB, situated in Jugul Towers, 4th Floor, Kadri, Mallikatte, in the city. Participants from various clubs across India, like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka are to participate at the event”.

He further said, “It accommodates 10 lanes of 10M air rifle and pistol training. The participants have a chance to win cash prizes in 10M Air Rifle and Air Pistol for both men and women under Sub-youth, Youth, Junior and Senior categories. The Open Challenge match for Air Rifle and Air Pistol, with a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh each for the Champions, will be held on 7th August 2022, at US MALLYA INDOOR STADIUM, near Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru. This would be a great opportunity for the public to witness an Olympic Level sport in Coastal Karnataka”.

L-R: Miss Preemal Furtado, Mukesh Kumar and Miss Nazim Ali Manipady

“The event will be inaugurated on 30th July at 9:30 am in Jugul Towers, 4th floor, Kadri, Mallikatte by Chief Guests, Premananda Shetty, Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation; Harish Poonja, MLA; Mahabaleshwara MS, General Manager of Karnataka Bank and Smt. Gayathri R, Zonal Head of Bank of Baroda. The prize distribution of the NR category will be held on Monday, 01st August at 6:00 pm at the same venue by Chief Guests, Smt. Bindushree P – Deputy commissioner Excise, Gokuldas Nayak – Joint Director of District Industries Centre, Sanjeev Yadav – General Manager of United Breweries Group and Kiran B N – Proprietor, Sachh Properties” added Mukesh.

Mukesh added, “Finals will be held on Sunday, August 07th 2022 at US Mallya Indoor Stadium, Lalbagh and the chief guests for the valedictory are Dr Rajendra K.V- DK Deputy Commissioner, Dr.Sumitha- Indian shooting team physiotherapist, N Shashi Kumar IPS- Commissioner of Police, Iftikhar Ali- MPT, Syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Kota Srinivas Poojary- Minister of Backward Classes Welfare, Vedavyas Kamath- MLA Mangalore City South Constituency, Vishal Hedge – Pro-Chancellor (Admin) of Nitte Education Trust, Farhad Yenepoya – Director Yenepoya group”.

Ms Preemal Furtado and Ms Nazim Ali Manipadi, both National Shooters of Mangalore Rifle Club were also seated on the dais during the press meet.

ABOUT MANGALORE RIFLE CLUB :

Mangalore Rifle Club which is an affiliated Unit of Karnataka State Rifle Association (KSRA) was established in 2016 and over the years it has constantly worked towards its vision of spreading awareness about this Olympic-level sport by offering efficient, quality and safe training to interested individuals. It intends to conduct this event to garner the attention of the public toward this sport and help them realise that in addition, it builds one’s character by enhancing courage, improving focus and concentration, developing self-discipline, and promoting self-analysis. The event will also boost the morale of the participants to strive for perfection.

Mangalore Rifle Club is the only Air Rifle and Pistol Shooting club in Coastal Karnataka. Currently, it has a cohort of 30+ committed members in the youth, junior and senior categories respectively, who have bagged several accolades at different university, state and national level events.

