Mob attacks church in Chhattisgarh over conversions, SP injured

A mob attacked and vandalised a church in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district due to conflicts over religious conversions. The Superientendent of Police, who reached the spot, suffered injuries in the attack.



According to sources, two tribal groups, the Sarv Adivasi Samaj and the converted villagers, had been at loggerheads over religious conversion. The converted people accused the others of troubling them.

The opposing group took out a rally on Monday and alleged that the conversions were forced and done by allurement.

The crowd participating in the rally became unruly and vandalised the church at Bangalpara. Despite the presence of police, SP Sadanand Kumar was also attacked.

Kumar said that the people were told to protest peacefully, when some of them charged towards the church.

Kumar added that he, along with the police, pacified the agitators when someone attacked him from behind, causing head injury.

The SP apprised that the situation has been brought under control and both sides have been separated.