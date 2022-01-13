Mobile Phone Snatcher Arrested within 10 minutes of Crime

Mangaluru: In a swift action, the city police arrested a mobile phone snatcher within 10 minutes of the crime, at Nehru Maidan here on January 12.

The arrested has been identified as Shamanth (20) from Babugudda Attavar.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “On January 12, afternoon two persons were seen screaming and running away near the Nehru Maidan. When the traffic police saw them, they chased them and caught hold of one person. When inquired, a granite worker said that, while he was resting near the Nehru Maidan, three persons snatched his mobile. One of the accused Shamanth was taken into custody by the police.

During the interrogation, Shamanth revealed that he was accompanied by Harish Poojary 32 from Neermarga and Rajesh. The police immediately started searching for Harish and Rajesh in the Railway station and Hampankatta area and arrested Harish Poojary. Search is on for the third accused Rajesh.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, congratulated Police constable Varun for his quick action in nabbing the phone snatcher soon after the crime.

The police have recovered a Samsung mobile phone from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused in South Police station and investigation is on.