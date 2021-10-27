Spread the love



















Mobile Shop Owner Ibrahim Arrested on Rape Charges on Complaint Filed by a Girl

Mangaluru: As per police sources, after a girl had filed a complaint in Surathkal Police station that she was raped by the owner of a mobile shop, the police arrested the accused on 25 October 2021, based on the victim’s complaint.

The accused has been identified as Munna alias Ibrahim, a resident of Kinnigoli, and as per the complaint filed by the girl, she had visited the mobile shop operated by Ibrahim, to purchase a mobile phone and SIM card. Ibrahim found this as an opportunity to start a friendship with the girl, by getting her contact number and communicating with her over the phone, by not revealing his real identity, showing that he is madly in love with her. It is learnt that he had even threatened her after calling her to a lodge in August 2021 and raping, if she leaked out the affair.

The police have booked a case against Ibrahim under IPC Section 376, 354, and 506 , and further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...