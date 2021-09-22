Spread the love



















Mobile Shop Owner robbed of Rs 5.5 lakh at gunpoint in Kundapur

Kundapur: A mobile shop owner was robbed of Rs 5.5 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified armed robbers in Kundapur on September 17.

In a complaint, the victim Mustafa (34) has stated, “I am running a mobile shop in Kundapur and residing in a flat in Dattatreya, Kundapur. On September 17 night, when I was returning home from my shop, four unidentified armed robbers kidnapped me and took me to Bengaluru”.

“On the way to Bengaluru, the robbers forcibly withdrew Rs 3,14,100 cash from an ATM by using my card. Thereafter they kept me in a resort at Sarjapur and demanded Rs 50000 again. The robbers took my mobile phone and transferred Rs 50000 to their account through net banking. They also threatened me with life and demanded more money”.

According to Mustafa, on September 18 night, the robbers released him. The accused had looted Rs 4,64,175 and items worth about Rs 1 lakh.

Based on Mustafa’s complaint the Kundapur Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

