Mobile shop owner shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a mobile phone shop owner was allegedly shot at by a few assailants over an old enmity in the posh Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow, police said.

The victim was identified as Pramod Gupta, a resident of Gomti Nagar, who runs a mobile shop in Narhi. The incident took place late Wednesday evening.

He was first taken to the nearby Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to the KGMU’s trauma centre for treatment. The police, however, denied any loot attempt.

The victim sustained bullet injuries in the lower jaw and the back of his shoulder, said A.K. Mishra, Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station.

According to residents, the accused shot the victim after a confrontation and fled.

As soon as the man was shot, a crowd gathered and a panic-like situation prevailed in the area.

According to the police, the sister of one of the accused was said to have committed suicide a few years ago due to her relationship with Pramod, which is why the assailants planned to kill him.

