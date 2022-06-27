Mock Drill to Prevent the Spread of Oil Spill from Sunken Vessel Princess Miral

Mangaluru: Preparing to tackle any eventualities, in case of an oil spill that could occur around the grounded merchant ship MV Princess Miral off the Mangaluru coast, the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, under the guidance of deputy commissioner Rajendra K V, conducted a second mock drill at the Ullal shore on Sunday. There was no headway in defuelling the ship. About 200 people participated in the mock drill, to check the preparedness, communication and response mechanism of the various departments, and the coordination of all stakeholders.

It is learnt that Stakeholders from the fire and emergency department, SDRF, police, Home Guards, factories and boilers, Pollution Control Board, PWD, fisheries department and Mescom participated in the drill. The Coast Guard has positioned its fully-equipped Pollution Control Vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak, which sailed out from Porbandar, for a pollution response operation at sea. Nine ships of the Coast Guard and resource agencies and three Coast Guard aircraft are also being used for assessment and monitoring the area of the incident.

As the sunken vessel is close to the shore in Batpady, the Coast Guard has barricaded the Netravati river mouth from the seaward side using inflatable booms to prevent the spread of oil spill, if any. On the ground, the district administration continued its mock shore clean- up drill on Sunday on Ullal Beach.

Local fishermen too were involved in the exercise. The mock drill was conducted by trained Coast Guard. The trained Coast Guard staff demonstrated how to use different objects to absorb oil deposits coming to the shore and how to dispose of it. The personnel made use of hand gloves, life jackets and shovels for the

purpose.

Ullal Tahsildar T.G. Guruprasad speaking to the media said that a few more mock drills will be held in the next few days. KSPCB Environment Officer Keerti Kumar said that the KSPCB has been testing sea water on a daily basis since June 22 and it has not found any trace of oil discharge.

